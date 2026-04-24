Blue Jays' Max Scherzer One Strikeout From MLB History

The Toronto Blue Jays have a future Hall of Famer in their starting rotation right now in Max Scherzer and there is a good chance that fans will witness Major League Baseball history at Rogers Centre on Friday night.

Scherzer will get the ball for Toronto against Gavin Sheets and the Cleveland Guardians. Entering the contest, Scherzer has 3,499 strikeouts in his career, just one away from a milestone that just 10 pitchers in big league history have been able to reach. Nolan Ryan has the Major League Baseball record for strikeouts in a career with 5,714 and it's hard to believe that record will ever be broken.

Max Scherzer Is One Step Away From Making MLB History

Apr 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

After Ryan, Randy Johnson has the second-most strikeouts of all-time with 4,875, Rogers Clemens is No. 3 at 4,672, Steve Carlton is No. 4 with 4,136, Bert Blyleven is No. 5 with 3,701, Tom Seaver is No. 6 with 3,640, Don Sutton is No. 7 with 3,574, Justin Verlander is No. 8 with 3,554, Gaylord Perry is No. 9 with 3,534 and Walter Johnson is No. 10 with 3,509.

If Scherzer can record one strikeout on Friday night, he will join this exclusive club. Of the group mentioned above, the only guys who aren't Hall of Famers are Roger Clemens, which is a debate in itself, and Verlander, who will get there.

Scherzer has been one of the most dominant pitchers of his generation and he should get his flowers on Friday. If he can record 10 strikeouts, he'll tie Johnson for No. 10 on the list.

When Scherzer ultimately decides to hang up his cleats, he's going to go down as one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball history. When he reaches this milestone, likely on Friday, it will be just another example of why. Although, he really doesn't need any more accolades to make this point.

Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, two-time World Series champion, eight-time All-Star and has a career 3.24 ERA in 19 big league seasons. Those numbers speak for themselves. He's 41 years old, so you're not going to be able to see him pitching for too much longer, so take it in while you can. Whether you are a Blue Jays fan or not, try to tune into the club's contest on Friday if you want to see history in the making.