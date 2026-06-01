Blue Jays-Marlins Sandy Alcántara Mock Trade to Jumpstart Trade Season

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch over the next few months ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline in August.

Toronto struggled out of the gate due to injuries. June is now here and the Blue Jays are below .500 at 29-31. This is the club that won the American League and pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to Game 7 of the World Series this past fall. Despite the fact that the Blue Jays are below .500, the American League is wide open and Toronto isn't out of anything yet.

With June here, we're only two months away from the 2026 trade deadline. It will arrive on Aug. 3 and the Blue Jays arguably should make a move now. The Blue Jays need pitching if they want to make another run. Dylan Cease, José Berríos, Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, and Cody Ponce are all on the Injured List. The Blue Jays need pitching and should be on the phone with the Miami Marlins right now with Sandy Alcántara in mind.

Blue Jays-Marlins Sandy Alcántara Mock Trade

May 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) looks on against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Blue Jays Receive: RHP Sandy Alcántara

Marlins Receive: LHP Ricky Tiedemann (Blue Jays' No. 4 prospect), OF RJ Schreck (Blue Jays' No. 8 prospect)

There's been a lot of chatter out there around the league about conversations about trades beginning. While this is the case, there hasn't been a deal to kick off the fireworks. This is the type of deal that would get the magic started. Alcántara isn't having a great season so far with a 4.66 ERA in 12 starts. While this is the case, Alcántara is a former Cy Young Award winner and is just 30 years old. He has a $21 million club option for the 2027 season as well.

Alcántara still has star upside. The Blue Jays are a team that isn't afraid to take a swing. If there is a team out there that is going to get the ball moving, it wouldn't be shocking to see it be Toronto. The Marlins are eight games below .500 at 26-34. If there's a team for the Blue Jays to target, it could be them.

At the end of the day, the trade market makes baseball more fun in general. It would be better if the fireworks started early. This is the exact type of move that would be fun.