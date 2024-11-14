Bobby Witt Jr.'s Historic Season Helps Kansas City Royals Get Extra High Draft Pick
Earlier this week, Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. learned that he was a finalist for the American League MVP Award. Witt Jr. is battling out for the crown with Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) and Juan Soto (Yankees).
Witt Jr. is projected to finish second, but by even being named in the final three, he's done the Royals a lot of good. As part of the last collective bargaining agreement (2022), teams were given incentives for not holding prospects down. Part of these incentives included giving teams extra draft picks for young players performing well.
In Witt Jr.'s case, a top-three MVP finish will net the Royals an extra draft-pick at the end of the first round.
Matt Eddy of Baseball America had the information:
With the MLB award finalists announcement, we know that the Royals are officially gaining a Prospect Promotion Incentive draft pick after the first round in 2025.
Bobby Witt Jr. is locked into a top three MVP finish.
Since these incentives were devised, extra draft pick compensation has only been awarded to Rookie of the Year candidates, so Witt Jr.'s run at MVP is historic, just like his 2024 season.
The Royals shortstop made his first All-Star Game and took home Gold Glove and Silver Slugger honors. He also won the American League batting title, posting a robust .332 average to win the American League batting title. He had 32 homers, 109 RBI and 45 doubles, leading the majors in hits with 211.
Witt Jr. added 31 stolen bases.
