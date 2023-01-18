Boston Red Sox' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Adam Duvall
The Boston Red Sox added another veteran bat to their lineup Wednesday morning, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $7 million contract with free agent outfielder Adam Duvall.
The Red Sox recently announced that shortstop Trevor Story will miss four to six months after undergoing elbow surgery to repair his right UCL.
Kike Hernandez is expected to play shortstop, in his place, until Story is able to return, hopefully later in the season.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Red Sox, as of Jan. 18, featuring 2022 slash lines:
1) LF Masataka Yoshida (Rookie)
2) SS Kike Hernandez .222/.291/.629
3) 3B Rafael Devers .295/.358/.879
4) DH Justin Turner .278/.350/.788
5) RF Alex Verdugo .280/.328/.732
6) CF Adam Duvall .213/.276/.677
7) 1B Triston Casas .197/.358/.766
8) 2B Christian Arroyo .286/.322/.736
9) C Reese McGuire .269/.307/.677
