Boston Red Sox' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Adam Duvall

The Boston Red Sox added another veteran bat to their lineup Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $7 million contract with free agent outfielder Adam Duvall. After signing Duvall, here's a look at the Red Sox' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Boston Red Sox added another veteran bat to their lineup Wednesday morning, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $7 million contract with free agent outfielder Adam Duvall.

The Red Sox recently announced that shortstop Trevor Story will miss four to six months after undergoing elbow surgery to repair his right UCL.

Kike Hernandez is expected to play shortstop, in his place, until Story is able to return, hopefully later in the season.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Red Sox, as of Jan. 18, featuring 2022 slash lines:

1) LF Masataka Yoshida (Rookie)

2) SS Kike Hernandez .222/.291/.629

3) 3B Rafael Devers .295/.358/.879

4) DH Justin Turner .278/.350/.788

5) RF Alex Verdugo .280/.328/.732

6) CF Adam Duvall .213/.276/.677

7) 1B Triston Casas .197/.358/.766

8) 2B Christian Arroyo .286/.322/.736

9) C Reese McGuire .269/.307/.677

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.