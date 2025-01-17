Boston Red Sox, All-Star Outfielder Jarren Duran Meet in Middle to Avoid Arbitration
The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Jarren Duran to avoid arbitration, the team announced.
Duran and the Red Sox initially failed to reach an agreement ahead of last Thursday's deadline. While Boston filed for Duran to earn $3.5 million in 2025, the outfielder filed for a $4.0 million salary.
The two sides ultimately met in the middle, leaning ever so slightly in Duran's favor. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand was first to report the details of the deal.
Duran will carry a base salary of $3.75 million in 2025, plus plate appearance-based performance bonuses that can reach up to $150K. He will also have a club option for 2026 worth at least $8 million with a buyout of $100K.
If Boston declines that option, Duran will be eligible for arbitration again next winter.
Duran's club option will instead be worth $9 million if he places top 20 in AL MVP voting in 2025, $10 million if he places top 10, $11 million if he places top five or $12 million if he wins the award outright. If he makes the All-MLB Second Team – as he did in 2024 – without finishing top-20 in the AL MVP race, Duran's option will be worth $8.5 million.
Duran, 28, was arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason. He made just $760K in 2024, all while making his first All-Star appearance and finishing eighth in AL MVP voting.
In 160 games, Duran hit .285 with 21 home runs, 75 RBI, 34 stolen bases, an .834 OPS, 23 defensive runs saved and a 8.7 WAR. He led all of MLB with 48 doubles, 14 triples, 671 at-bats and 735 plate appearances.
Duran had found some success in the big leagues before – batting .295 with an .828 OPS in 2023 – but he was limited to just 102 games last season due to turf toe. Over the prior two years, Duran hit just .219 with a .622 OPS and -0.8 WAR.
The Red Sox have now taken care of business with all of their arbitration-eligible players and have a much clearer picture of what their 2025 payroll will look like.
Track all of the arbitration deadline deals across the league HERE.
