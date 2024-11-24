Boston Red Sox Can Cash In To Build Championship-Caliber Starting Rotation in 2025
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation may not look like a murderer's row at the moment, but it has the potential to take a major leap forward this offseason.
As it stands, the Red Sox are projected to open 2025 with a five-man rotation of Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Cooper Criswell and Richard Fitts. That group is a bit shorthanded, considering James Paxton retired and Nick Pivetta declined his qualifying offer to become a free agent.
Lucas Giolito and Garret Whitlock both underwent internal brace procedures to repair torn UCLs in 2024, so they might not be ready by Opening Day either. And even once Whitlock is back to full strength, there is speculation that the 28-year-old righty could get moved to a high-leverage role out of the bullpen.
With so many holes in the rotation, Boston has naturally been pursuing starting pitching since the start of the offseason. They have reportedly spoken with the top three free agents on the market – Blake Snell, Max Fried and Corbin Burnes – on top of their rumored interest in Chicago White Sox trade candidate Garrett Crochet.
It remains to be seen what the Red Sox are willing to part with to reel in those top targets, whether it be cash, prospects or both. Regardless, they have the opportunity to make multiple major additions, as the arms currently in place shouldn't discourage them from taking big swings.
Houck and Bello are the only two pitchers who should be guaranteed spots in the rotation in 2025, with the former coming off his first All-Star appearance and the latter just a few months removed from inking a $55 million contract extension. Giolito will likely claim a spot as well, since there is hope the former Chicago White Sox ace will be cleared to throw by Spring Training.
That gives Boston the flexibility to add two big-time starters, one via free agency and another via trade. Maybe that takes the form of Snell and Crochet, or maybe it turns out to be Burnes and Seattle Mariners righty George Kirby – either path would be more than acceptable.
A rotation consisting of a top-line free agent, a major trade acquisition, Houck, Bello and Giolito suddenly becomes one of the best in all of MLB.
If Giolito isn't cleared to return before the start of the season, perhaps that fifth spot can go to Fitts, who had a 1.74 ERA and 0.6 WAR across his first four big league starts in September. If Fitts starts the year in Triple-A, Criswell proved to be a serviceable swingman with a 4.08 ERA and 0.7 WAR in 2024.
Then there's Crawford, who has a 4.23 ERA and 4.6 WAR over the past two seasons. Because he has four years of club control remaining, though, he could be used as a trade chip to land Crochet, Kirby or someone else.
If Crawford manages to hang around through the rotation rebuild, his 3.35 career ERA as a reliever is far superior to his 4.69 career ERA as a starter.
The Red Sox are projected to come in roughly $77 million below the competitive balance tax threshold, per Spotrac, and overhauling their starting pitching would probably only eat away at half of that. Snell, Burnes or Fried would probably have an average annual salary around $30 million, while Crochet and Kirby are slated to make $2.9 million and $5.5 million in arbitration, respectively, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Acquiring Crochet or Kirby would likely mean extending them long-term beyond 2025, but at that point, Giolito's $19 million will have come off the books.
Boston hasn't splurged on starting pitching since it signed David Price in 2016 and traded for Chris Sale in 2017. Those additions led to a World Series title in 2018, and the team could start down a similar path if they try to replicate those moves heading into 2025.
