Mariners' $66 Million Slugger Linked To Red Sox After Alex Bregman Deal

The Seattle Mariners have a few more tough decisions to make before the offseason ends. They've already made some difficult decisions, but it seems like they could see some more roster shake-up before spring training begins.

The Mariners made it a priority to re-sign Josh Naylor to a massive contract early in the offseason. Naylor is likely going to stick in the middle of their lineup for years to come, but Jorge Polanco bolted for the New York Mets. Losing Polanco is a crushing blow, but the Mariners have another slugger still on the market.

Eugenio Suárez seems likely to leave Seattle in free agency. The Mariners seemingly haven't made an aggressive offer to Suárez, which means he could land with a new team in the coming weeks.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller linked the Boston Red Sox to Suárez in a big free agency move after they lost Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs.

Eugenio Suárez is the perfect answer to the Red Sox's biggest problem

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"Heading into the offseason, we expected the Red Sox to either re-sign Alex Bregman or land one of the two NPB imports (Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto) to shore up their third base situation," Miller wrote. "At this point, however, it's looking like 3B Eugenio Suárez or bust as far as free agency options go. Even on the trade front, Nolan Arenado is off the board after Tuesday's swap between the Cardinals and Diamondbacks. (Maybe Boston just lets it ride with Marcelo Mayer?)"

The Red Sox desperately need to add an infielder. They were closely linked to a reunion with Bregman, but the veteran shocked the city of Boston and took a deal with the Cubs.

After landing Ranger Suárez, it seems like the Red Sox will be out of the Bo Bichette sweepstakes, which makes them the perfect suitor for (Eugenio) Suárez.

Suárez is expected to sign a much smaller deal than Bichette or Bregman, which makes sense because he's older and a step down in production from both of the other stars.

But Suárez is still a big-time slugger. He's one of the best power hitters in the league. Pairing him alongside players like Roman Anthony and Jarren Duran would make the Red Sox a World Series contender this year.

