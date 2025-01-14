Boston Red Sox in the Midst of Big Improvement For Fenway Park
According to WEEI.com's Rob Bradford, the Boston Red Sox are in the midst of a Fenway Park renovation. They are installing new video boards, with the old ones being shipped to JetBlue Park, the team's home for spring training.
While it may seem like a small thing, the Red Sox are clearly working to improve the fan experience in 2025, both on the field of play and in the ballpark.
Fenway Park is the oldest ballpark currently in use, having opened in 1912, the same year that the Titanic sunk.
The Red Sox are coming off a season in which they went 81-81 and finished third in the American League East. The Red Sox missed the playoffs yet again and haven't been to the postseason since getting to the ALCS in 2021.
This year though, there is renewed optimism around the Red Sox. They've worked to improve the pitching staff by trading for Garrett Crochet and signing Walker Buehler. They've also added to the bullpen by bringing in Aroldis Chapman and Justin Wilson, and they own one of the top farm systems in baseball, complete with three of MLB.com's Top-10 prospects.
The American League East figures to remain a gauntlet in 2025, but Boston certainly has depth it hasn't seen in recent years and should be able to navigate it.
The Red Sox report to spring training in just about one month, so fans will be able to see these video boards on display at JetBlue Park.
The first pitchers and catcher's workout is Feb. 14.
