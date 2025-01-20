Boston Red Sox Ownership Group Expected to Make Bid For Boston Celtics
The Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, is expected to make a bid for the Boston Celtics of the NBA, according to reports.
Per @CelticsCLNS, with a nod to NBC Sports:
TRENDING: John Henry and Fenway Sports Group are expected to make a bid for the Celtics.
Per @NBCSports
-
"The Fenway Sports Group — which owns the Boston Red Sox of the MLB, the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL, and the Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League—is also expected to make a bid."
The notion of Henry's group buying the Celtics makes some sense, as there is an obvious regional tie-in with the Red Sox, but this is something that is likely to make fans of both teams upset.
First off, Red Sox fans already feel like Henry doesn't give enough attention to the organization, focusing too many of his resources on his other entities. After all, the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts for financial reasons and then let Xander Bogaerts go in free agency. Furthermore, the Sox have refused to be big players in free agents over the last several years, which rankles the fan base further. If Henry didn't have the Penguins and Liverpool, would he handle things differently with the Sox?
If Henry gets controlling interest in the Celtics, his attention, and his pocketbook, will be stretched even thinner.
On the Celtics side, fans are bound to be upset as well. The C's, coming off an NBA championship run, have a bloated payroll in the form of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. If Henry applies the same financial principles he has with the Red Sox to the Celtics, then he could end up trading stars or not paying top dollar for talent in the future.
The Celtics were announced as up for sale following the NBA championship win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.