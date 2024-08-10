Boston Red Sox Ownership Group Could Affect Organization with Massive Decision
According to a report out of Boston, the Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, could have interest in buying the Boston Celtics as well.
The Celtics ownership group, led by Wyc Grousbeck, recently announced that it plans to sell a large portion of his stakes by early in 2025. The rest will be sold over the next few years.
Per WBZ Boston on Friday:
The defending NBA champion Boston Celtics are set to go up for sale, and according to the New York Post's Josh Kosman, Henry's Fenway Sports Group and RedBird Capital are "seriously considering bidding for the Celtics." Given how Red Sox fans feel about Henry's ownership of the team over the last few years, green teamers likely won't welcome this news with open arms.
Simply put, this would infuriate Red Sox fans on multiple levels, as the article states. First off, since winning the World Series in 2018, the Red Sox ownership group has drastically reduced spending. While they have still brought in players like Trevor Story and Masataka Yoshida on big contracts, they've been relegated to making more "bargain deal" moves over the last few years. Most fans think this is because Henry and his group have spread themselves too thin through investments in the English Premiere League and the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL. The last thing that fans want is to see another entity come and whittle away at the Red Sox's resources further.
Also, most Red Sox fans are also Celtics fans. And since the Celtics just won the NBA championship, fans are pretty happy with how they've been run lately. If Henry brings his penny-pinching ways to TD Garden also, that could impact that group's ability to win in the future, making fans of both teams even more upset.
The Red Sox are currently 1.5 games back in the race for the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
