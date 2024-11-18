Boston Red Sox Reportedly In on Two-Time Cy Young Winner Blake Snell
As the Boston Red Sox look to ascend back up the American League in 2025, they are reportedly interested in adding top-end pitching.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the team is talking with free agent left-hander Blake Snell.
Snell is not the only big-name target for Boston. They have also already held a meeting with outfielder Juan Soto.
The starting rotation has been the trouble spot for Boston for years since they won the World Series back in 2018. They have ample numbers and good depth now, but still lack the true top-of-the-rotation arm that Snell would be.
Lucas Giolito, Kutter Crawford, Bryan Bello, Richard Fitts, Garrett Whitlock, Cooper Criswell and Tanner Houck are all candidates to be in the rotation next year, and there's still the fact that Nick Pivetta could accept a qualfiying offer hanging out there.
As for Snell, he's coming off a year in which he went 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA for the San Francisco Giants. Unfortunately, after signing late in the offseason last year, Snell required multiple stints on the injured list.
A nine-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres and Giants, Snell is 76-58 lifetime with a 3.19 ERA. He is a one-time All-Star and a two-time Cy Young winner who is known for his gaudy strikeout numbers.
In addition to Snell, the Red Sox have been connected to Garrett Crochet on the trade market.
The Red Sox went 81-81 this past season, finishing third in the American League East. They haven't made the playoffs since the 2021 season when they advanced all the way to the American League Championship Series.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.