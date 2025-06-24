High-Priced Boston Red Sox Player Likely Set for Minor League Rehab Assignment
The Boston Red Sox are moving closer to getting slugging outfielder Masataka Yoshida back to game action. He's missed the entire season while recovering from offseason labrum surgery on his throwing arm, but manager Alex Cora says he should start a minor league rehab assignment next week.
He made the comments on Monday before game one of a series with the Los Angeles Angels. The Red Sox lost the game 9-5.
With Rafael Devers now traded, Yoshida has a clear path to fairly regular playing time at the designated hitter position. When Devers was on the roster, how Yoshida would be used was unclear, but that move cleared room for him. The Red Sox had interest in trading Yohida during the offseason, but given his injury and his hefty price tag, they were unable to move him. He had three years and $54 million left on his contract heading into this season.
Yoshida hit .280 with 10 homers and 56 RBI in 2024, battling a thumb injury and his defensive limitations en route to just 378 at-bats. He still posted a solid .349 on-base percentage and has elite bat-to-ball skills. When he's able to play, he should be able to contribute to Boston's lineup.
The Red Sox enter play on Tuesday at 40-40 and in fourth place in the American League East. They'll battle the Angels again at 9:38 p.m. ET as Garrett Crochet takes the mound. The burly lefty, acquired over the offseason, is 7-4 with a 2.20 ERA.
He'll be opposed by lefty Tyler Anderson.
Related MLB Stories
ONE EXPENSIVE CARD: Livvy Dunne, the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, spent nearly $3,000 on a Skenes baseball card at the recent Fanatics fest. CLICK HERE:
TAKING A SHOT? David Ortiz, the Baseball Hall of Famer, seemingly took a shot at Rafael Devers on Instagram in the wake of Devers getting traded to the Giants. CLICK HERE:
IKF REUNION?: The Yankees are reportedly interested in acquiring infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who previously played for the team. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.