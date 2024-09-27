Boston Red Sox Set to Have Several Legends in Attendance on Sunday: Here's Why
The Boston Red Sox are finishing out the season this weekend at Fenway Park against the Tampa Bay Rays. It's been an average year for Boston, who is 80-79 but will miss the playoffs for the third straight year.
They've made the playoffs just once since winning the World Series in 2018. So instead of this weekend being a celebration of a great season, it's going to be a celebration for broadcaster Joe Castiglione, who is retiring at the end of the year. The Ford C. Frick winner from this year, Castiglione has called Red Sox games for more than 40 years.
Per Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald:
The Red Sox will hold a ceremony honoring the career of Joe Castiglione on Sunday ahead of his final broadcast. Numerous former players will be in attendance, including Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez, Dwight Evans, Rich Gedman, Bob Stanley and more.
That's certainly quite the guest at Fenway Park, but Castiglione deserves it. His famed "Do you believe it? call has become synonymous with Red Sox baseball since the team broke the Curse of the Bambino back in 2004.
That Sunday game will begin at 3:10 p.m. ET with the ceremonies to come beforehand.
Boston and Tampa will begin the series on Friday night with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Taj Bradley will pitch for the Rays while Nick Pivetta will pitch for Boston. It could be his last start for the Red Sox as he'll be a free agent at years end.
