Tyler O'Neill Tied a Boston Red Sox Record with Home Run on Saturday vs. Cubs
The Boston Red Sox throttled the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon, 17-0, at Fenway Park. The win moves the Red Sox to 15-13 on the year while the loss drops the Cubs to 17-10.
in the win, the Sox put together a great offensive showing: They pounded out 21 hits and had six different players register multi-hit games.
One of those players was outfielder Tyler O'Neill, who went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. The home run was his ninth of the season and tied a longstanding Red Sox record.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Tyler O’Neill’s 9 HR are tied with 1966 George Scott for most in a player’s first 19 games with the Red Sox
O'Neill missed some time because of a stint on the concussion injured list so that's why he's only played 19 games but he's been extremely productive when he's been out there. In addition to his nine homers, he's got 11 RBI and a stolen base. The 28-year-old is in his first year in Boston after spending six years with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was acquired via trade this offseason.
O'Neill has dealt with injury issues in the past but he did hit 34 homers back in 2021 and thus far, it looks like the Red Sox are getting that version of him.
He'll be a free agent at the end of the season and is already setting himself up for a nice payday this offseason as well.
The Red Sox play the Cubs on Sunday night.
