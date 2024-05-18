Boston Red Sox' Star Goes Viral For Incognito Costume at Triple-A Game
Boston Red Sox' slugger Triston Casas is on the injured list right now with a rib issue, but that didn't stop him from taking in a game at Triple-A Worcester on Friday night.
Casas, one of the best young sluggers in the league, was there to watch the Worcester Red Sox and the best part is that he went in semi-costume.
Per the Woo Sox on social media:
Incognito
Thanks for stopping by the old stomping grounds to enjoy a game, Triston
To be honest, Casas looks a little bit like a scout, so it's easy to see how he could go unnoticed. With the sunglasses and the relatively new short haircut, he pulls it off well. And if he was sitting down, he'd also be hard to peg without his massive size being detectable.
Casas is on the 60-day injured list and is working his way back, with the hope that he's healthy and ready to go by late June.
The Florida native was a first-round pick of the Red Sox in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft and made his debut at the end of the 2022 season.
Lifetime, he's a .252 hitter who popped 24 homers in 132 games in 2023. This season, he already had six homers in his first 78 at-bats. He's going to be a centerpiece of the Red Sox lineup, alongside Rafael Devers, for years to come.
At the major league level, the Red Sox will play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.
