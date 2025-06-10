Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Roman Anthony Changes Jersey Number After 1 MLB Game
BOSTON — Roman Anthony made his long-awaited MLB debut Monday night, suiting up for the Boston Red Sox in their series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.
But baseball's top prospect, who went 0-for-4 with an extra-inning RBI, is making a major change just 24 hours into his big league career.
Anthony has switched his jersey number from 48 to 19, according to the Red Sox's official lineup.
"48 was I wore it in spring, and wore 19 last year in Triple-A," Anthony said, per Tokyo Sports Press' Carlos Yamazaki. "And then credit to Tom and those guys, called me this morning and ‘Hey, we're gonna be able to get you 19.’ So I was super thankful for that."
As a result, any fan who rushed out to buy a No. 48 Anthony jersey already owns a piece of history.
Anthony's first game wearing No. 19 will be Tuesday night against the Rays. The 21-year-old is once again batting fifth and starting in right field.
The last Red Sox player to don No. 19 was Sean Newcomb, who was traded to the Athletics on May 27. Before that, it belonged to Pablo Reyes, Hirokazu Sawamura, Jackie Bradley Jr., Koji Uehara and Josh Beckett.
Fred Lynn wore No. 19 when he won AL MVP and AL Rookie of the Year in 1975.
