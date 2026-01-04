Predicting Landing Spots For Bo Bichette, Others After Blue Jays' $60M Splash

Every free-agent signing is bound to have a domino effect, especially when it concerns the Toronto Blue Jays, heading into the 2026 season.

It was obvious after their World Series defeat that the Blue Jays were looking to make splashes. After landing star pitcher Dylan Cease for $210 million last month, they reportedly agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with star Japanese third baseman Kazuma Okamoto on Saturday.

The Blue Jays were undeniably in on Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Alex Bregman before the Okamoto news broke. Now that the market has shifted, it's a perfect time to use a combination of new reporting and educated guesswork to predict where all three of those players will wind up.

Kyle Tucker: Toronto Blue Jays

Anyone who thought the Blue Jays would be done adding to their offense after bringing in Okamoto is likely to find out otherwise. According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, "there's still room for another upgrade" in Toronto in the wake of the Okamoto signing, and Tucker still fits in neatly with the surrounding pieces.

It's hard to see Bregman fitting in now that the Jays have a new option at third base, so that next splash, if it comes, will likely be either the four-time All-Star Tucker or Bichette. And as tough as it is to part ways with a player who's been in the organization nearly a decade, the Blue Jays should be willing to take a leap of faith.

Alex Bregman: Boston Red Sox

Now that we've established that Bregman is likely off the table for Toronto, it would appear that the Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Chicago Cubs are the most realistic options for the three-time All-Star to man the hot corner.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported on Friday during an appearance on TSN 1050's "First Up" that the Red Sox had recently made an "aggressive" offer for their incumbent third baseman, who was a crucial leader in the clubhouse on top of putting up 3.5 bWAR in 114 games. It's got to be frustrating for Sox fans to see this thing continue to drag out, but we're guessing their patience will prove worthwhile.

Bo Bichette: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Blue Jays re-signing Bichette and nabbing Tucker seemed remotely possible before the Okamoto news, but now, it's a bit of a pipe dream. If Tucker lands in Toronto, as we've predicted above, then someone else is likely to swoop in on Bichette.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Saturday that the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, and Red Sox all remained as potential suitors for Bichette. But because the Dodgers haven't been the bane of everyone else's existence for a while, we'll guess that they jump in at the last second and offer Bichette a medium-term deal with opt-outs and a hefty annual value.

