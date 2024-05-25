Boston Red Sox Trade Veteran Infielder Pablo Reyes to New York Mets
The Boston Red Sox have traded infielder Pablo Reyes to the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations, according to the official MLB transaction log.
This marks the second trade between the Red Sox and Mets this month. Back on May 1, New York traded shortstop Zack Short to Boston.
The Red Sox designated Reyes for assignment back on April 29. He was eventually outrighted to Triple-A Worcester, where he has spent the past few weeks of action.
In five minor league appearances this year, Reyes hit .462 with a 1.281 OPS.
While it isn't surprising that Boston has decided to move off of a 30-year-old minor leaguer, it was seen as somewhat surprising when they removed him from their 40-man roster last month. Reyes had appeared in 21 of the Red Sox's first 28 games in 2024, logging innings at all four infield positions.
Reyes was batting .183 with a .451 OPS and -0.8 WAR, though, showing just how sharply his bat had dropped off compared to 2023. Last year, Reyes hit .287 with a .716 OPS and 0.4 WAR across 64 games.
The Red Sox traded cash for Reyes in May 2023, picking him up from the Oakland Athletics. He had spent the previous two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Reyes came up through the Pittsburgh Pirates' farm system, then made his MLB debut in 2018. He made 71 appearances in 2019 before getting suspended for all of the 2020 campaign due to performance-enhancing drug use.
For his major league career, Reyes is a .248 hitter with a .658 OPS and -0.5 WAR.
The Mets have Francisco Lindor as their everyday shortstop and Jeff McNeil as their everyday third baseman. 24-year-olds Brett Baty and Matt Vientos, meanwhile, have been splitting time at third base.
That doesn't leave many free at-bats for Reyes in Queens, although they did just release veteran utility man Joey Wendle earlier this week.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.