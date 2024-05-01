Boston Red Sox Trade For Infielder Zack Short, Sign First Baseman Dominic Smith
The New York Mets have traded infielder Zack Short to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations, the teams announced Wednesday.
New York designated Short for assignment on April 26 in order to make room for designated hitter JD Martinez on their active 26-man roster.
The Mets initially picked Short up off waivers from the Detroit Tigers in November 2023. He made New York's Opening Day roster, although he hit just .111 with a .384 OPS and -0.1 WAR in his 10 appearances with the club.
Short made his MLB debut in 2021, but spent most of the next two seasons buried in the minors. He emerged as a more regular member of Detroit's lineup in 2023, though, batting .204 with seven home runs, 33 RBI, five stolen bases, a .631 OPS, two defensive runs saved and a 0.5 WAR across 110 games.
The soon-to-be 29-year-old utility man has logged 90 MLB appearances at shortstop, 58 at second base, 39 at third base, two in center fielder, two in right field and five at designated hitter.
Because he is out of options, Short is expected to join the Red Sox's active 26-man roster.
Shortly after they acquired Short, the Red Sox made another notable transaction.
FanSided's Robert Murray reported Wednesday afternoon that the Red Sox were in agreement on a major league contract with first baseman and left fielder Dominic Smith, pending a physical.
Smith signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs in February, but opted out just before Spring Training came to a close. He then inked a minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, only to opt out Wednesday so he could join the Red Sox at the MLB level.
Smith was the Mets' first round pick back in the 2011 MLB Draft, and he became a critical part of their lineup in both 2020 and 2021. After batting .316 with 10 home runs, 42 RBI, a .993 OPS and a 2.0 WAR in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Smith finished 13th in NL MVP voting.
After playing in 145 games in 2021, Smith only made 58 appearances for the Mets in 2022. He left to join the Washington Nationals on a one-year deal, ending 2023 with a .254 batting average, 12 home runs, 46 RBI, a .692 OPS and a 0.9 WAR across 153 games.
Smith is set to take over at first base for the Red Sox, who have struggled to fill the position ever since up-and-coming star Triston Casas suffered torn cartilage around his ribs on April 20.
Boston initially had former top prospect Bobby Dalbec play first base in the aftermath of Casas' injury. Dalbec, however, is currently batting .137 with a .376 OPS and -0.5 WAR.
The club seemingly found the veteran they were looking for when they acquired Garrett Cooper in a trade with the Cubs, but Cooper hurt his hand in his Red Sox debut on Tuesday.
It remains to be seen which players will lose their roster spots in favor of Short and Cooper.
