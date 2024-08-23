BREAKING: Los Angeles Dodgers Star Set For Rehab Assignment Next Week
The Los Angeles Dodgers, hoping to win their second World Series since 2020, picked up great news on Friday with regards to injured pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Per Kyle Glaser on social media:
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will throw a bullpen on Monday and go out to a rehab appearance on Wednesday. Affiliate is still TBD. He’ll throw two innings.
As the Dodgers attempt to close out the National League West, having Yamamoto back would be a big step for their tattered rotation. The Dodgers are currently missing Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Glasnow, Emmet Sheehan, and River Ryan from the stable of arms, in additon to him.
Yamamoto hasn't pitched since June 15, but he's been very effective when he has been on the mound. In his first season since coming over from Japan, he's gone 6-2 thus far with a 2.92 ERA. He's struck out 84 batters in 74.0 innings.
Yamamoto signed the biggest contract ever for a pitcher this past offseason when he inked a 12-year deal worth $325 million. He's just 26 years old, having celebrated his birthday.
The Dodgers enter play on Friday at 4.0 games up in the National League West. They'll take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in a rematch of that 2020 World Series.
First pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The Rays have played better of late, climbing over .500 at 64-63. The Dodgers enter play at 76-52. They are coming off a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.