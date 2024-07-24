Cal Quantrill's NSFW Trash Talk Causes Benches to Clear Between Rockies, Red Sox
The Colorado Rockies were in the middle of blowing out the visiting Boston Red Sox on Wednesday when things suddenly got heated.
Colorado was up 8-2 with two outs and a man on third in the top of the fourth inning. Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire worked his way to a full count before Rockies starting pitcher Cal Quantrill eventually forced him into an inning-ending flyout.
As McGuire made his obligatory trot down to first, Quantrill celebrated and immediately began trash talking the veteran. McGuire chirped back, and both benches cleared.
No one was ejected, no punches were thrown and the game moved along. The genesis of the pseudo brawl warranted a closer look, though.
Additional camera angles showed that Quantrill yelled expletives at McGuire, unprompted. He seemingly made comments about McGuire's arrest back in February 2020, and that set the catcher off.
During Spring Training 2020, a 24-year-old McGuire was found masturbating in a parking lot in Dunedin, Florida. He was ultimately charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure, accepting a $500 fine for disorderly conduct.
McGuire was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays at the time, but his time in Canada came to a close in 2022. The Red Sox acquired him from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline later that season, and he has remained Boston's backup catcher ever since.
Through 52 games this season, McGuire is batting .209 with three home runs, 18 RBI, a .575 OPS and a 0.2 WAR. The 29-year-old went 0-for-4 with a strikeout on Wednesday.
Quantrill, on the other hand, allowed six hits, two walks and two earned runs in 6.0 innings of work. He is now 7-7 with a 4.09 ERA, 1.338 WHIP and a 2.2 WAR through the first 21 starts of his age 29 season.
The Rockies went on to beat the Red Sox 20-7.
