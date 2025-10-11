Cal Raleigh Sends Emotional Logan Gilbert Message After 15-Inning Thriller
The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers recently matched up in a win or go home Game 5 in the American League Division Series. With Tarik Skubal on the mound for the Tigers and George Kirby on the mound for the Mariners, this matchup seemed bound to be a postseason classic.
And it didn't disappoint.
After Skubal and Kirby combined for 13 innings and two earned runs, the Mariners would tie the game at two in the seventh inning. The bullpens would go on to throw seven consecutive shutout innings before the Mariners earned the victory in the bottom of the 15th.
For the Mariners, one of the heroes of the game was starting pitcher Logan Gilbert, who entered in relief for the first time in his big league career. Gilbert had thrown 85 pitches on Tuesday before returning on two days rest to help send the Mariners to the ALCS.
Mariners top Tigers in 15-inning postseason classic
“It felt like the longest game ever,” Gilbert said, via The Seattle Times. “I don’t know how they do that every game, not knowing when they’re getting in or if you’re getting in. But it was pretty cool. That’s a unique opportunity.”
Gilbert's story is quite incredible, if you dig a little deeper. The righty had suffered a flexor strain earlier in the year, which is a scary injury for pitchers to deal with because of its close connection with the UCL. Still, Gilbert bounced back and put his body on the line for this win.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, one of Gilbert’s closest friends since the two were drafted by the Mariners in 2018. “He went through a flexor strain, he’s on short rest, and he still goes out there and helps the team and wants to do his part.
“I can’t say enough about his character and what he did. It makes me proud to be his teammate and his friend.”
Raleigh and Gilbert seem to have quite the connection. These two worked closely together all season, but they leaned heavier on each other than ever on Friday night.
Heading into the ALCS, the Mariners are going to need both stars at their best.
