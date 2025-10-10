Mariners Getting Buzz As Landing Spot For $99 Million Superstar
The Seattle Mariners are one of the best teams in the league this season, but they could look to get even better in the offseason.
While key pieces like Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez are headed for free agency, the Mariners have the chance to re-sign these players and explore the open market for more talent. Seattle could also look to make some trades. Either way, the offseason is an exciting time filled with opportunities.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed the Mariners as one of the top potential landing spots for free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber after the Philadelphia Phillies were bounced in the National League Division Series. Spotrac projects Schwarber to sign for $99 million over four years.
"The Mariners have shown a willingness to pay up for a prolific designated hitter in the past, as the four-year, $57 million deal they gave Nelson Cruz prior to the 2015 season was among the largest ever for a DH at the time," Reuter wrote. "They also have a clear need for offensive help with deadline additions Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez both headed for free agency, along with second baseman Jorge Polanco.
"Dominic Canzone emerged as an impact performer while playing primarily DH down the stretch, posting a 142 OPS+ with 11 home runs and 32 RBI in 269 plate appearances, but he can also play a corner outfield spot. Just imagine Cal Raleigh and Schwarber in the same lineup!"
Schwarber would fit perfectly into the Mariners' lineup. It would add another element of power alongside MVP candidate Cal Raleigh.
It would be tough for Raleigh, though, as he slots in as the designated hitter whenever he doesn't catch. Adding Schwarber would handicap the Mariners and force one of the two sluggers out of the lineup whenever Raleigh isn't catching, unless Schwarber is willing to play 20 or 30 games in the outfield.
Either way, the big issue here is the money. Teams like the incumbent Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and other big market clubs are expected to pursue Schwarber. It's rather hard to imagine the Mariners keeping up in this kind of bidding war.
