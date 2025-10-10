Fastball

Mariners Getting Buzz As Landing Spot For $99 Million Superstar

The Mariners could emerge from the shadows as a landing spot for Kyle Schwarber...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners are one of the best teams in the league this season, but they could look to get even better in the offseason.

While key pieces like Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez are headed for free agency, the Mariners have the chance to re-sign these players and explore the open market for more talent. Seattle could also look to make some trades. Either way, the offseason is an exciting time filled with opportunities.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed the Mariners as one of the top potential landing spots for free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber after the Philadelphia Phillies were bounced in the National League Division Series. Spotrac projects Schwarber to sign for $99 million over four years.

Mariners called landing spot for Phillies free agent Kyle Schwarber

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) speaks to the media after the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"The Mariners have shown a willingness to pay up for a prolific designated hitter in the past, as the four-year, $57 million deal they gave Nelson Cruz prior to the 2015 season was among the largest ever for a DH at the time," Reuter wrote. "They also have a clear need for offensive help with deadline additions Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez both headed for free agency, along with second baseman Jorge Polanco.

"Dominic Canzone emerged as an impact performer while playing primarily DH down the stretch, posting a 142 OPS+ with 11 home runs and 32 RBI in 269 plate appearances, but he can also play a corner outfield spot. Just imagine Cal Raleigh and Schwarber in the same lineup!"

Schwarber would fit perfectly into the Mariners' lineup. It would add another element of power alongside MVP candidate Cal Raleigh.

It would be tough for Raleigh, though, as he slots in as the designated hitter whenever he doesn't catch. Adding Schwarber would handicap the Mariners and force one of the two sluggers out of the lineup whenever Raleigh isn't catching, unless Schwarber is willing to play 20 or 30 games in the outfield.

Either way, the big issue here is the money. Teams like the incumbent Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and other big market clubs are expected to pursue Schwarber. It's rather hard to imagine the Mariners keeping up in this kind of bidding war.

