Jose Siri Turns Incredible Double Play to Lift Tampa Bay Rays Over Minnesota Twins in Extra Innings
The Tampa Bay Rays were one strike away from clinching a win and stealing the series from the Minnesota Twins.
Then, third baseman Jose Miranda crushed a three-run home run to left-center, essentially starting a whole new ballgame.
That new ballgame got going in the top of the 10th, and left fielder Jonny DeLuca immediately swung it the Rays' way with an RBI single that made it 7-6. José Caballero grounded into an inning-ending double play, though, so Tampa Bay was unable to add any insurance.
All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa led off the bottom of the 10th for the Twins, with red-hot youngster Royce Lewis starting the frame on second. Correa sent a pop up deep to right field off of closer Pete Fairbanks, who remained in the game despite getting rocked by Miranda the previous inning.
As the ball hung in the air and continued to slice, center fielder Jose Siri called off right fielder Richie Palacios. Siri tracked down the fly ball, then made a throw across his body to try and catch Lewis tagging.
Siri's throw to Caballero at third was right on the money, gunning down Lewis to convert on a clutch double play.
"First thing is I know I stole that ball from Palacios, and I know that, but I know I have a pretty good arm," Siri said through an interpreter when asked about the highlight play. "All I was trying to do was just make sure I got it there."
Two batters later, Carlos Santana flied out to Siri to end the game.
Siri did his job at the plate as well, going 2-for-5 with a home run. He is now batting .203 with nine homers, 26 RBI, seven stolen bases and a .675 OPS in 62 appearances this season.
The Rays beat the Twins in extras for the second game in a row thanks to Siri. Tampa Bay is still 5.0 games out of an AL Wild Card spot at 36-39, but they have gotten their feet back under them by winning five of their last nine contests.
