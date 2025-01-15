Chicago Cubs, Free Agent Alex Bregman Have Reportedly Had 'Casual Discussions'
The Chicago Cubs have had "casual discussions" about free agent third baseman Alex Bregman with his agent, Scott Boras, 670 The Score's Bruce Levine reported Tuesday.
Per Levine, the Cubs are not interested in giving Bregman a long-term deal. Instead, they would likely be offering him a three-year contract with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.
Bregman is one of the most accomplished free agents still on the open market. He previously had a six-year, $156 million offer on the table from his old team, the Houston Astros, but that got pulled after the team signed first baseman Christian Walker and acquired third baseman Isaac Paredes in a trade with the Cubs.
So for the past month, Bregman's most serious suitors have been the Boston Red Sox, followed by the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays. Talks haven't materialized anywhere, however, and it seems unlikely that Bregman and Boras will land the seven-year, $200 million contract they initially set out for.
The Cubs appear to be going all-in on 2025, having traded for Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker in spite of his expiring contract. Chicago's front office has yet to extend the soon-to-be 28-year-old All-Star, so it is unlikely they make massive commitments to their future payroll before taking care of business on that front.
Adding Bregman would boost the Cubs' chances of contending in 2025, though, and they wouldn't hamstring themselves in regards to Tucker so long as they keep things short-term. The starting third base job in Chicago is currently projected to go to 23-year-old top prospect Matt Shaw, who only has 159 minor league games under his belt and may not have the arm to play elite defense in the hot corner.
Bregman hit .260 with 26 home runs, 75 RBI, a .768 OPS and 4.1 WAR in 2024. He finally won his first career Gold Glove after previously falling short his last three times as a finalist.
Between 2018 and 2019, Bregman hit . 291 with a .970 OPS, averaging 36 home runs, 44 doubles, 108 RBI, eight stolen bases and an 8.4 WAR in that short span. Over the last four seasons, he has hit .262 with a .795 OPS, averaging 22 home runs, 28 doubles, 80 RBI, two stolen bases and a 3.9 WAR per year.
