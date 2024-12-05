Houston Astros Reportedly Offer Alex Bregman Massive Long-Term Contract
All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman has a six-year, $156 million contract offer on the table from the Houston Astros, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reported Thursday.
That figure falls in line with a recent report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, who said the Astros would "love" to get Bregman back at that number. The 30-year-old third baseman has yet to accept, though, since he is supposedly seeking a contract worth upwards of $200 million.
Per McTaggart, a guarantee that high would likely price the Astros out of the race for Bregman's services. The Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies are among the other teams that have been connected to the veteran infielder in recent weeks, although it remains to be seen which of them could be willing to meet Bregman's asking price.
MLB Trade Rumors and The Athletic both predicted at the start of the offseason that Bregman would land a seven-year contract, with the former projecting a $182 million payday and the latter landing on $189 million. Spotrac, meanwhile, calculated his market value to be $120 million over four years.
The Astros signed Bregman to a five-year, $100 million contract back in March 2019. That wiped out his final three years of arbitration and set him up to make $61 million between 2023 and 2024, rather than letting him hit free agency in November 2022.
Bregman was fresh off finishing fifth in AL MVP voting when he signed that extension, and he immediately made good on the deal by finishing second in 2019. He hit . 291 with a .970 OPS between those two seasons, averaging 36 home runs, 44 doubles, 108 RBI, eight stolen bases and an 8.4 WAR in that short span.
The COVID-shortened 2020 season marked a step back for Bregman, though, and he hasn't been the same since. Between 2021 and 2024, Bregman hit .262 with a .795 OPS, averaging 22 home runs, 28 doubles, 80 RBI, two stolen bases and a 3.9 WAR per year.
Bregman hit .260 with 26 home runs, 75 RBI, a .768 OPS and 4.1 WAR in 2024. He finally won his first career Gold Glove after previously falling short his last three times as a finalist.
Houston has been able to stomach letting franchise cornerstones walk for big-time free agent deals in the past, with McTaggart pointing out Carlos Correa, George Springer and Gerrit Cole as prime examples. However, the Astros failed to reach the ALCS for the first time since 2016 this year, signaling that their dynasty could be on its last legs.
The Astros' front office can either pay Bregman to keep the core in tact as long as possible – they already signed second baseman José Altuve to a five-year extension in February – or they can find yet another path forward. McTaggart mentioned third baseman Jorge Polanco or first baseman Christian Walker as potential backup plans in free agency, should Bregman head elsewhere.
