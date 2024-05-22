Fastball

Chicago Cubs Legend Ryne Sandberg Makes Massive Announcement About Battle With Cancer

Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg shared some good news Tuesday, as the Chicago Cubs legend is officially cancer-free after chemotherapy treatments.

Apr 1, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; L-R former Chicago Cubs Billy Williams, Lee Smith, Fergie Jenkins and Andre Dawson look on as Ryne Sandberg throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field.
Apr 1, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; L-R former Chicago Cubs Billy Williams, Lee Smith, Fergie Jenkins and Andre Dawson look on as Ryne Sandberg throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field. / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as one of the franchise's most beloved legends shared a positive update on his health Tuesday.

Ryne Sandberg was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer in January. Although the 64-year-old Hall of Famer was told he had incurable cancer, he underwent chemotherapy treatments and radiation in the following weeks.

Sandberg had a PET scan and MRI tests on Monday, and no cancer was detected.

The Cubs legend took to social media with the news, expressing his gratitude and thanks with the baseball world.

After yesterday’s PET scan and MRI tests, great news today with NO detection of Cancer! This is after finishing Chemo treatments, and headed to radiation for several weeks since the original diagnosis was incurable cancer, but to keep at very minimum has been the goal since treatments started. We have made it to that goal and will continue treatments as we are “ Crushing it” to Win the battle! Symptoms remain on daily basis but still having semi normal good days! 😃 Feeling very blessed and grateful for the results and support from Everyone! Thanks for the thoughts and prayers, 🦏 👊🏻crushingit #godisgood

Ryne Sandberg (@rynesandberg23), IG

Sandberg played for the Cubs from 1982 to 1997, building quite the resume along the way. The 10-time All-Star won nine Gold Gloves, seven Silver Sluggers and a Home Run Derby, as well as the 1984 NL MVP.

For his career, Sandberg was a .285 hitter with a .795 OPS and 67.9 WAR. The second baseman racked up 2,386 hits, 282 home runs, 344 stolen bases and 1,061 RBI.

And even though he never won a playoff series, Sandberg was still a .385 hitter with a 1.098 OPS in 10 career postseason appearances.

Sandberg was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005, his third year on the ballot. He is widely regarded as one of the best players in Cubs history, as well as one of the best second basemen in baseball history.

It is always a difficult task to extinguish cancer for good, but Sandberg being cancer-free just four months after such a serious diagnosis is reason to celebrate nonetheless.

