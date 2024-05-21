Fastball

Chicago Cubs Move Veteran Kyle Hendricks Out of Starting Rotation, Into Bullpen

Kyle Hendricks hasn't made a relief appearance in the regular season since 2016, but Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell said the veteran will pitch out of the bullpen for the time being.

Apr 10, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Cubs are moving veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks out of the starting rotation and into the bullpen, manager Craig Counsell told reporters Tuesday evening.

Hendricks, 34, has served as a starter in 253 of his 254 MLB appearances since debuting back in 2014. Hendricks' only relief outings came on July 7, 2016, and Oct. 2, 2018, the latter of which was in extra innings of the NL Wild Card Game.

Through seven starts in 2024, however, Hendricks was 0-4 with a 10.57 ERA and 1.989 WHIP. He last took the mound on May 17 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing 11 hits and seven earned runs in 4.2 innings of work.

As relayed by The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma and others, Counsell said the move was just "for now," and that he hopes Hendricks can eventually get back on track and rejoin the rotation.

Hendricks will likely make his first relief appearance of the season against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, which Counsell said is likely to be a bullpen day for the Cubs.

Although he has never made an All-Star Game, Hendricks has built up quite the resume over the past decade, all with the Cubs.

Between 2014 and 2020, Hendricks went 69-48 with a 3.12 ERA and 1.105 WHIP. He finished seventh in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2014, third in NL Cy Young voting in 2016 and ninth in NL Cy Young voting in 2020.

Hendricks won an ERA title and a World Series ring in 2016, which remains his best as a pro. He even earned two points in the NL MVP race, which placed him in 23rd.

Since 2014, no National League pitcher has made more starts than Hendricks.

Despite going a far less impressive 24-21 with a 4.43 ERA and 1.288 WHIP between 2021 and 2023, Hendricks still remained in the starting rotation through it all.

Hendricks' last outing was apparently the last straw for Counsell, though, and it remains to be seen if or when the veteran will regain his previous status.

