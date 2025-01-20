Chicago Cubs' Offer to Tanner Scott Surfaces Following Los Angeles Dodgers Deal
The Chicago Cubs have made a push to bolster their bullpen this winter, but they came up short on one of their top targets this past weekend.
All-Star closer Tanner Scott agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, securing a $20 million signing bonus with $21 million in deferred salary. The Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox were among the other teams reportedly pursuing Scott.
According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Cubs offered Scott a four-year, $66 million contract before he opted to join the Dodgers.
If Scott's contract with the Dodgers is adjusted to present day value – considering all the deferred money – it is very likely that the Cubs' offer was more lucrative.
Chicago has yet to add any high-end, high-leverage relievers so far this offseason. Trade acquisition Eli Morgan and free agent signing Caleb Thielbar are projected to serve as middle relief options, while 24-year-old Porter Hodge is in line to be the club's closer.
Nate Pearson performed admirably as a setup man down the stretch in 2024, while Tyson Miller broke out in a big way, but neither have particularly impressive track records.
Between his time with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres, Scott went 22-16 with a 2.71 ERA, 54 saves and a 7.7 WAR. He would have helped put the Cubs' bullpen over the top, but instead he will serve as further reinforcements to the defending World Series champions.
The Cubs are likely to pivot elsewhere, and there are still a handful of solid relievers hanging around in free agency. David Robertson, Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel, Kirby Yates and Carlos Estévez are among the options looking for work, although none of them are expected to land a contract as expensive as Scott's.
