Chicago Cubs Reportedly Hiring Milwaukee Brewers' Quintin Berry as Third Base Coach
The Chicago Cubs are planning on hiring Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry as their next third base coach, The Athletic's Will Sammon, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma reported Thursday.
Berry spent six years on the coaching staff in Milwaukee, the first five of which came under manager Craig Counsell. He did not follow Counsell to Chicago when the skipper switched allegiances in the NL Central last offseason, but he is set to make the move 12 months later.
The 39-year-old will replace Willie Harris, who Counsell had initially retained from the previous regime. Harris and the Cubs mutually agreed to part ways in October.
Prior to his coaching career, Berry spent 13 seasons as a professional ballplayer. He bounced around between a dozen organizations, spending time with the Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Baltimore Orioles, Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, Brewers and New York Yankees.
Berry made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2012, and he was a member of their World Series roster that year as well. After getting designated for assignment by Detroit, Berry got traded from Kansas City to Boston midway through 2013.
From there, Berry became a baserunning specialist for the Red Sox, stealing three bases in the postseason en route to a championship ring.
In his big league career, Berry hit .262 with three home runs, 33 RBI, 29 stolen bases, a .697 OPS and a 0.8 WAR. In the minors, Berry was a .257 hitter with 35 home runs, 363 RBI, 399 stolen bases and a .677 OPS.
Berry took a job with the Brewers immediately after he retired in 2018, and he was promoted to first base coach two years later.
The Cubs ranked eighth in MLB with 143 stolen bases in 2024, in addition to ranking seventh with an 82.7% stolen base percentage. Their six Runner Runs were good for fourth-most in the league, per Baseball Savant.
