Chicago Cubs Sign Veteran Reliever Vinny Nittoli Following Stint With Oakland Athletics
The Chicago Cubs have signed right-handed relief pitcher Vinny Nittoli to a major league contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday morning.
Nittoli was designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics on June 21. He cleared waivers and entered free agency on June 23.
In his last appearance before getting let go, Nittoli put up a loss after giving up one earned run in 2.0 innings against the Kansas City Royals. Still, he posted a 2.25 ERA in seven appearances with the A's over a 15-game span.
This won't be Nittoli's first time in the Cubs' organization, as he spent the first half of the 2023 campaign on a minor league deal with the club. In 16 appearances with Triple-A Iowa, Nittoli went 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA, 1.210 WHIP and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
The 33-year-old has made plenty of other stops over the course of his professional career, which began when the Seattle Mariners selected him in the 25th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.
Nittoli then spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and New York Mets, sometimes looping back to some of those organizations. He made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 2021, only to allow two earned runs in his 1.0 inning of action.
The Phillies and Mets also gave Nittoli shots in the big leagues, though, as did the Athletics. Since 2022, Nittoli has appeared in 12 MLB games, putting up a 1.98 ERA and 1.098 WHIP in those outings.
Chicago is hoping to get that kind of production out of Nittoli, as their bullpen currently ranks 24th in the league with a 4.52 ERA on the season.
The Cubs have already hit once on a flier reliever this year, as noted by Passan. Tyson Miller, who got designated for assignment by the Mariners, is 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA in 15 appearances for Chicago.
