Fastball

Chicago Radio Host Takes Shots at Brewers Fans and Makes Massive Statement on "X"

After Milwaukee Brewers fans ruthlessly boo'd Craig Counsell in his return to Milwaukee on Monday, Chicago radio host Danny Parkins took some shots at the Brewers - and their fans - on Tuesday.

Brady Farkas

Feb 27, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; General view of a Chicago Cubs glove, hat and glasses in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; General view of a Chicago Cubs glove, hat and glasses in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago radio host Danny Parkins took shots at the Milwaukee Brewers and their fans on "X" on Tuesday.

On Monday, Brewers' fans ruthlessly boo'd Cubs manager Craig Counsell in his first trip to Milwaukee since leaving the Brewers in the offseason. Brewers fans also released a diss-track against Counsell, which went viral on social media.

Well, Parkins had the following exchanges on social media:

Brewers fans brought it yesterday booing Counsell. Good for them. It was his return and a sellout on a holiday.

Today, it’s been a smattering whenever he’s out of the dugout. By next series it’ll be a whimper.

Now back to reality with Cubs fans taking over Wrigley North.

After a Brewers fan responded, Parkins hit back with this too:

The Cubs will win more games than the Brewers this year and for the duration of Counsell’s time as manager in Chicago.

Bookmark. Save. Like. @OldTakesExposed. Whatever you wanna do.

That's a decently bold prediction for this season considering that Milwaukee has a 3.5 game lead on the Cubs right now in the National League Central. Milwaukee is 31-23 while Chicago is 28-27. The Brewers start has been a surprise considering that Counsell is gone, as is ace pitcher Corbin Burnes. Brandon Woodruff is also out for the season and All-Star closer Devin Williams is out still with a back injury.

The two division rivals will play again on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Shota Imanaga (CHC) pitches againsty righty Bryse Wilson.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 