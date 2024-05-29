Chicago Radio Host Takes Shots at Brewers Fans and Makes Massive Statement on "X"
Chicago radio host Danny Parkins took shots at the Milwaukee Brewers and their fans on "X" on Tuesday.
On Monday, Brewers' fans ruthlessly boo'd Cubs manager Craig Counsell in his first trip to Milwaukee since leaving the Brewers in the offseason. Brewers fans also released a diss-track against Counsell, which went viral on social media.
Well, Parkins had the following exchanges on social media:
Brewers fans brought it yesterday booing Counsell. Good for them. It was his return and a sellout on a holiday.
Today, it’s been a smattering whenever he’s out of the dugout. By next series it’ll be a whimper.
Now back to reality with Cubs fans taking over Wrigley North.
After a Brewers fan responded, Parkins hit back with this too:
The Cubs will win more games than the Brewers this year and for the duration of Counsell’s time as manager in Chicago.
Bookmark. Save. Like. @OldTakesExposed. Whatever you wanna do.
That's a decently bold prediction for this season considering that Milwaukee has a 3.5 game lead on the Cubs right now in the National League Central. Milwaukee is 31-23 while Chicago is 28-27. The Brewers start has been a surprise considering that Counsell is gone, as is ace pitcher Corbin Burnes. Brandon Woodruff is also out for the season and All-Star closer Devin Williams is out still with a back injury.
The two division rivals will play again on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Shota Imanaga (CHC) pitches againsty righty Bryse Wilson.
