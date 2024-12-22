Chicago White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. Being Discussed as Trade Option for LA Dodgers
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers are at least discussing the idea of trading for Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr.
Rosenthal wrote that Robert Jr. could be an alternative for the Dodgers if they are unable to retain Teoscar Hernandez, who negotiations have stalled with.
The potential options, according to sources briefed on the team’s discussions, include infielder Ha-Seong Kim in free agency and Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki, Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and others in trade.
The White Sox seem more than willing to trade Robert Jr., but they'd be selling awfully low on him if they did it now. The best course of action for them might be to see if he rebounds in the first half of the season and trade him at the All-Star break.
He played only 100 games in 2024 because of injury, hitting just 14 home runs and bringing in 35.
In 2023, Robert Jr. was one of the best players in baseball, making the All-Star Game and hitting .264 with 38 homers and 80 RBI. He also stole 20 bases that year, finished 12th in American League MVP voting and won a Silver Slugger Award. He has also won a Gold Glove Award and is still just 27 years old. He's got affordable contract options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons as well.
The White Sox and Dodgers have linked up multiple times in trades over the last few years. Chicago dealt Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to LA in 2023 and sent Michael Kopech there in 2024.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.