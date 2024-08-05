Chicago White Sox Calling Up Top Pitching Prospect Ky Bush to Make MLB Debut
With history on the line, the Chicago White Sox are turning to a fresh face on the mound.
The White Sox, currently riding a 20-game losing streak, are calling up left-handed pitcher Ky Bush to make his MLB debut against the Oakland Athletics on Monday. The Chicago Sun-Times' Daryl Van Schouwen was first to report the move Sunday evening.
Bush was supposed to start for Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, but he was scratched once it became clear the White Sox would need him to go on Monday.
The 24-year-old southpaw is ranked as the No. 17 prospect and No. 8 pitcher in the White Sox's farm system.
Chicago acquired Bush last summer when they traded starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and then-reliever Reynaldo López to the Los Angeles Angels. Bush and catcher Edgar Quero, now the White Sox's No. 3 prospect, went back to Chicago as part of the deal.
Bush spent Spring Training with the White Sox, making one appearance in Cactus League player. He tossed 2.0 scoreless innings and earned a hold, allowing three hits and zero walks while striking out two.
In 14 starts with Double-A Birmingham this season, Bush went 5-3 with a 2.12 ERA, 1.029 WHIP and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Bush then earned a promotion to Triple-A on July 6, only to go 2-1 with a 6.16 ERA, 1.526 WHIP and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across two starts and two relief appearances for the Knights.
The White Sox have turned to several rookie starters over the course of the 2024 season, even before giving Bush the call. Jonathan Cannon, Nick Nastrini and Drew Thorpe all made their MLB debuts this season, making 35 big league starts between the three of them, although they own a combined record of 4-13.
If Bush can guide Chicago to a win, it would mark their first victory since July 10. If he gets bested in his first test against an MLB lineup, the White Sox could become the third team in the modern era to lose 21 games in a row.
First pitch from the Oakland Coliseum is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.
