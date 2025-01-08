Fastball

Chicago White Sox Come to Terms with Former All-Star Pitcher, World Series Champion

Martin Perez, who won the World Series with the 2023 Texas Rangers, is now a member of the Chicago White Sox.

Brady Farkas

San Diego Padres pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field in 2024.
San Diego Padres pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field in 2024. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to multiple reports, the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with left-handed pitcher Martin Perez.

According to Jose Rivera on "X," the deal is worth $5 million.

El lanzador venezolano Martin Pérez ha llegado a un acuerdo de una temporada por $5 MM con los Medias blancas de Chicago.

LHP Martin Perez and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a 1 year contract ($5 MM).

The 33-year-old Perez is a 13-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates. He made the All-Star Game with Texas in 2022 and also helped them win the 2023 World Series.

Lifetime, he's 90-97 with a 4.44 ERA. He's won double-digit games in six different seasons, including a career-high 13 games in 2017.

This is a win-win across the board for everyone. Perez, who started 26 games for the Pirates and Padres last year, is looking to keep himself as a consistent starting pitcher. There's no better place to do that than Chicago, where the White Sox are coming off a 41-121 season. They have openings all over the roster and can stand to benefit from Perez's veteran leadership.

Furthermore, because it's a one-year deal, Perez won't block any of the prospects that Chicago has coming up, including left-hander Hagen Smith, who was a first-round pick in 2024.

If Perez pitches well, that helps the White Sox gain a level of respectability. Furthermore, if he pitches well, he'll likely net them a prospect at the trade deadline.

Win-win.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News