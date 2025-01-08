Chicago White Sox Come to Terms with Former All-Star Pitcher, World Series Champion
According to multiple reports, the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with left-handed pitcher Martin Perez.
According to Jose Rivera on "X," the deal is worth $5 million.
The 33-year-old Perez is a 13-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates. He made the All-Star Game with Texas in 2022 and also helped them win the 2023 World Series.
Lifetime, he's 90-97 with a 4.44 ERA. He's won double-digit games in six different seasons, including a career-high 13 games in 2017.
This is a win-win across the board for everyone. Perez, who started 26 games for the Pirates and Padres last year, is looking to keep himself as a consistent starting pitcher. There's no better place to do that than Chicago, where the White Sox are coming off a 41-121 season. They have openings all over the roster and can stand to benefit from Perez's veteran leadership.
Furthermore, because it's a one-year deal, Perez won't block any of the prospects that Chicago has coming up, including left-hander Hagen Smith, who was a first-round pick in 2024.
If Perez pitches well, that helps the White Sox gain a level of respectability. Furthermore, if he pitches well, he'll likely net them a prospect at the trade deadline.
Win-win.
