Chicago White Sox Come to Terms with Veteran Infielder Josh Rojas
The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms on Thursday with veteran infielder Josh Rojas.
Scott Merkin of MLB.com had the report:
The White Sox have agreed to terms with free agent infielder/outfielderJosh Rojas on a one-year-deal, a source told MLB.com on Thursday. The club has not confirmed the deal.
We recently heard that the Cubs were interested in Rojas, but it ends up being the other team in Chicago who lands him. He had been non-tendered by the Seattle Mariners earlier this offseason but did reportedly have strong interest from other clubs.
Rojas became the Mariners predominant third baseman in 2024 after a platoon with Luis Urias fell apart early in the season. The Mariners had acquired him at the trade deadline in 2023 as part of the deal that sent Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The 30-year-old Rojas is a career .247 hitter. He popped eight homers for Seattle in 2024 while bringing home 31. While nothing is official, Rojas figures to slide into an everyday role with the rebuilding White Sox. Rojas can play either second or third base and is known to be a solid defender.
After going 41-121 last season, the White Sox are one of the few teams where opportunity is abound. If Rojas wants to establish himself as a full-time player and put up numbers, Chicago is the place to do it. If he plays well, he's likely to find himself as a trade candidate this upcoming summer.
Rojas is a six-year veteran of the Diamondbacks and Mariners.
