Chicago White Sox Designate Jacob Amaya For Assignment Following Josh Rojas Signing
The Chicago White Sox have designated infielder Jacob Amaya for assignment, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
Amaya was cut loose from the 40-man roster so Chicago could make room for veteran infielder Josh Rojas. Reports surfaced last week that the White Sox were signing Rojas, and they were able to make the one-year, $3.5 million deal official after jettisoning Amaya on Wednesday.
Chicago now has seven days to either trade Amaya or let him get poached via the waiver wire. If the 26-year-old does not get claimed, he will be released into free agency or assigned to the minors.
Amaya, once a top-10 prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system, was dealt to the Miami Marlins in exchange for veteran infielder Miguel Rojas in 2023. He made his MLB debut later that year, only to get designated for assignment and traded to the Houston Astros at the start of the 2024 campaign.
The Astros didn't hold onto Amaya for long, either, designating him for assignment themselves this past August. The White Sox scooped Amaya up off waivers and trotted him out in 23 big league contests down the stretch.
Amaya proceeded to hit .179 with three RBI, one stolen base, a .419 OPS and a 0.0 WAR in that limited action. In the field, however, Amaya racked up three defensive runs saved at shortstop.
In his minor league career, Amaya is a .251 hitter with a .741 OPS, averaging 15 home runs, 80 RBI and 11 stolen bases per 162.
With Amaya out of the picture and Rojas slated to take over at third base, the White Sox are likely to lean on 24-year-old Brooks Baldwin as their starting shortstop to open 2025. He might just be keeping the seat warm for top prospect Colson Montgomery, though, considering the 22-year-old is expected to make his MLB debut this season.
