Chicago White Sox Expected to Make Inexcusable Decision This Offseason
The Chicago White Sox, on the verge of being the worst team in the Modern Era of baseball history, are expected to make an inexcusable decision this upcoming offseason.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
The Chicago White Sox, who should break baseball’s all-time record of 120 losses this week, plan to cut payroll in 2025 after sustaining substantial losses in revenue during this horrific season.
The White Sox are currently 35-115, and that's even after taking two of three from the Oakland Athletics this weekend. After putting their fans through this kind of year, how can ownership justify spending even less next offseason?
It's one thing if the team doesn't want to spend $500 million on Juan Soto, but there have to be options in the 3-$10 million range that would make this team better and more watchable.
Furthermore, the Kansas City Royals are living proof that financial investment can yield positive results. The Royals went 56-106 a season ago but are going to make the playoffs this season after signing Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Adam Frazier, Garrett Hampson and Hunter Renfroe. They also made trades for bullpen arms like John Schreiber.
The White Sox don't need that kind of turnaround, and frankly, it can't be expected, but better results can come as a result of financial commitment from ownership.
Unfortunately, this ownership doesn't seem to feel that way.
The White Sox will be back in action on Monday night when they travel to Anaheim to take on the Angels. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET.
