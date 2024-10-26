Chicago White Sox Fans Get Great News From Commissioner Rob Manfred
Recently, it was reported that Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is discussing a sale of the team. While this has come as good news to many White Sox fans who want to see the team sold to an owner who will invest more money into the roster, it also comes with some worry.
Reinsdorf is discussing the sale with former big-league pitcher Dave Stewart, who has long wanted to bring an organization to Nashville, Tenn. So, with that, some fans are worried that Stewart could purchase the team and move it out of Chicago.
This week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred did his best to dissuade those worries. The Chicago Sun-Times posted a transcript of his comments:
“Chicago is an anchor city for us,” Manfred, making media rounds before the World Series, said on FS1’s “Breakfast Ball.” “I think that the White Sox are in a difficult situation. I think the location of the stadium is tough, but I have confidence that things are going to work out in Chicago and that we’re going to continue to have two teams in Chicago.”
Considering how easy it was for Manfred and the other owners to rip the A's out of Oakland, to hear him say that he views Chicago as a two-team market is certainly refreshing. From a revenue potential standpoint, Chicago is a better fit for the league than Nashville. If Nashville were to get a team, it would make more sense for it to be a new organization that was born as part of expansion efforts.
The White Sox are also a founding member of the American League and one of the oldest franchises in the sport. It seems hard to imagine them anywhere but Chicago.
