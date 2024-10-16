BREAKING: Chicago White Sox Owner Open to Selling Team
According to a new report in The Athletic, Chicago White Sox majority owner Jerry Reinsdorf is open to selling his stake in the Chicago White Sox.
Longtime majority owner Jerry Reinsdorf is open to selling the Chicago White Sox, sources briefed on the matter but not authorized to discuss it publicly told The Athletic, and the 88-year-old Reinsdorf is in active discussions with a group led by former big leaguer Dave Stewart.
Reinsdorf led a group that bought the White Sox for roughly $20 million in 1981 and is the second-longest active owner in MLB, trailing only the Steinbrenner family, who bought the Yankees in 1973. According to Forbes, Reinsdorf owns an estimated 19 percent of the White Sox, all of which are believed to be part of potential sale discussions.
White Sox fans have long clamored for Reinsdorf to sell the team to someone who is interested in fully investing in the roster. Under Reinsdorf, the White Sox have never given out a $100 million free agent contract. Andrew Benintendi's $75 million contract represents the biggest deal in team history. The White Sox just completed the worst season in modern baseball history, going 41-121 for the year. They appear headed for a multi-year rebuilld.
Ghiroli mentions that Stewart has been heavily involved in trying to bring an MLB franchise to Nashville, so that could certainly give White Sox fans some pause about the future of the organization, but it would seem hard to imagine the league relocating one of its oldest franchises out of one of its biggest markets.
An Oakland, Calif. native, Stewart was a former All-Star who spent 16 years in the big leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies. He won 168 career games and was a three-time World Series champion.
Reinsdorf is 88 years old.
We will have more on this story as it develops.
