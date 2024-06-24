Chicago White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol's Days Could Be Numbered, Per Report
Pedro Grifol may still be the manager for the Chicago White Sox, but the franchise could already be on the lookout for his replacement.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Grifol's future is uncertain past this season. This comes two weeks after Nightengale reported that Chicago was unlikely to move on from Grifol midseason, instead positioning themselves to reassess the situation this winter.
Grifol is halfway through his second season at the helm for the White Sox, posting a league-worst 82-159 record in that time. His contract is currently set to run through the end of the 2025 campaign.
Should Chicago decide to move off of the 54-year-old Grifol, Nightengale is now reporting that one name is "floating around internally" to potentially replace him in 2025 – Skip Schumaker.
Schumaker is currently the manager of the Miami Marlins, who boast the third-worst record in baseball at 27-50. He did lead the Marlins to the postseason in 2023, though, on top of winning NL Manager of the Year.
The 44-year-old Schumaker is also in his second season as an MLB manager, owning a 110-128 record over the past 15 months. Miami's dropoff in 2024 can hardly be attributed to Schumaker, however, considering the club's bottom-four payroll and ownership's demolition of their successful front office last fall.
Schumaker spent 11 seasons as a player in the big leagues, the first eight of which were with the St. Louis Cardinals. The utility man won a World Series in 2011 while being managed by Hall of Famer Tony La Russa.
La Russa was the White Sox's manager in 2021 and 2022, going 156-134 before stepping away from the team due to health concerns. Still, Nightengale is reporting that La Russa will have a voice in the White Sox's eventual managerial search, which is why Schumaker has been pegged as an early leading candidate.
