Chicago White Sox GM Addresses Possibility of Trading Ace Pitcher This Offseason
The Chicago White Sox, coming off the worst record in the Modern Era (41-121), could be preparing to put out an even worse roster in 2025.
Though the hiring of new manager Will Venable has baseball people excited, the team could be looking at trading starting pitcher Garrett Crochet and star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. this offseason.
General manager Chris Getz addressed the idea of trading Crochet at the general manager's meetings on Tuesday.
The following comes from The Athletic:
“It’s a long list of teams that have expressed interest, which is not surprising, considering what he accomplished last year. We’ll continue to have those conversations. If there’s a match, there’s a match. But I do think it’s important to know that he’s one of the best starters in the game and I could very easily see him making an Opening Day start for us as well.”
In his first full season as a starter, Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA. While the losses are a product of the White Sox' poor team, his stuff is elite. He struck out 209 batters in just 146.0 innings and made the All-Star Game. Crochet is under contract through 2026, so he comes with team control and affordability, which is what makes him such a desirable trade piece.
Getz said said similar things about former ace Dylan Cease last offseason and then ultimately traded him right before Opening Day to the San Diego Padres. He's likely trying to do all he can to drive up the price on a Crochet deal.
