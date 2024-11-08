Chicago White Sox Have a Very Clear Desire if They Trade Ace Garrett Crochet
The Chicago White Sox appear poised to trade away ace pitcher Garrett Crochet this offseason. Coming off the worst season in modern baseball history (41-121), Chicago has many needs and is looking for the best ways to fill them.
They traded away ace pitcher Dylan Cease a season ago for the same reason. They have dealt away Cease, Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Aaron Bummer, Gregory Santos, Erik Fedde, Paul DeJong, Tommy Pham, Reynaldo Lopez and Jake Burger since the tear-down started in the middle of 2023.
If and when the White Sox trade away Crochet, general manager Chris Getz says the team is focusing on getting back position players.
Per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score:
“We are focusing on position player return,” Getz said. “That is our primary focus in any trade talks. The right players have to be there. We can't force anything. We certainly need to improve our offense. That is very clear. That is what we need to do in any trade or free-agent acquisition.”
Getz didn't trade Cease until right before Opening Day in 2024 and he held onto Crochet at the trade deadline despite rampant interest, so he's certainly patient in knowing what he wants out of a deal.
The White Sox averaged just 3.1 runs per game last season, which was the worst mark in all of baseball. They don't figure to be very active in free agency and are likely to trade away anyone on a short-term deal, so trading for controllable position player prospects who won't be moved in the near future is an understandable move for Getz.
In his first full season as a starter, Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA. While the losses are a product of the White Sox' poor team, his stuff is elite. He struck out 209 batters in just 146.0 innings and made the All-Star Game. Crochet is under contract through 2026, so he comes with team control and affordability, which is what makes him such a desirable trade piece.
