Chicago White Sox Seem to Be Gauging Luis Robert Jr.'s Value on Trade Market
After hitting rock bottom in 2024, the Chicago White Sox may wind up dealing away some of the most valuable pieces still remaining on their roster.
Trade rumors around 25-year-old starting pitcher Garrett Crochet have been running rampant for months, and he is sure to net a solid return if he is in fact shipped out of town. Another big name who has apparently come up is 27-year-old center fielder Luis Robert Jr.
White Sox general manager Chris Getz was asked about the young slugger's future at the MLB General Manager Meetings in San Antonio this week, and he admitted that Robert's injuries have made it difficult to gauge his value with other teams.
“The Luis market is a tough one just because of the year that he had,” Getz said. “He’s obviously ultra-talented. A year prior, he was outstanding, then he got injured early in the year and just was a little out of sorts when he came back. We value him. It's all about matching up on value – what he's able to do defensively in center field, his power potential and his overall game. It needs to be appropriately valued for us to make sense on a move.”
The Chicago Sun-Times' Daryl Van Schouwen and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand were among those who shared Getz's comments.
Robert burst onto the scene in 2020, winning a Gold Glove and finishing second the AL Rookie of the Year voting. He continued to show promise over the next few seasons, only fot various hip, groin, head and wrist injuries to limit him to a total of 166 games between 2021 and 2022.
It took until 2023 for Robert to break out for real, as he finally made his first All-Star Game. Robert won a Silver Slugger Award and finished 12th in the AL MVP race after batting .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI, 20 stolen bases, an .857 OPS and a 5.0 WAR in 145 games.
However, the injury bug came back to haunt Robert in 2024. He suffered a right hip flexor strain in early April, and he remained out of the lineup until June 4.
Robert appeared in 100 games for Chicago this past season, batting .224 with 14 home runs, 35 RBI, 23 stolen bases, a .657 OPS and a 1.4 WAR.
Despite the career-worst stat line, Robert was still far and away the most valuable position player on the White Sox. That isn't saying much, though, since the team posted the worst record MLB has seen in generations.
Robert has averaged 31 home runs, 85 RBI, 24 stolen bases, 5.4 defensive runs saved and a 4.8 WAR per 162 games in his big league career, so he will surely have suitors on the trade market. Whether Chicago can net a package that convinces them to give up on a potential franchise centerpiece is another question, one which will be answered one way or another this winter.
Over the past few years, the White Sox have traded away Dylan Cease, Eloy Jiménez, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo López, Jake Burger, Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly, on top of letting José Abreu, Carlos Rodón, Tim Anderson, Liam Hendrisk and Yoán Moncada walk in free agency. Robert's potential departure would be the final straw in dismantling Chicago's promising young core from the early 2020s, especially if Crochet gets dealt as well.
The White Sox owe Robert $15 million for the upcoming season, after which he could become a free agent. There are two club option years tacked onto Robert's contract, however, each worth $20 million.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.