Chicago White Sox, Homegrown Slugger Andrew Vaughn Avoid Salary Arbitration
The Chicago White Sox have avoided salary arbitration with first baseman Andrew Vaughn, Sox Machine's James Fegan reported Thursday afternoon.
MLB Trade Rumors initially projected that the 26-year-old slugger would earn $6.4 million in 2025 after making $3.25 million in 2024. Instead, Vaughn and the White Sox front office settled on a $5.85 million salary in the leadup to Thursday's 1 p.m. ET deadline.
It isn't particularly shocking that Vaughn's payday came in below expectations, considering the University of California product has largely failed to live up to his status as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.
Ahead of his big league debut in 2021, Vaughn was ranked as the top prospect in Chicago's farm system and the No. 14 overall prospect in baseball. He has been a mainstay in the White Sox's lineup in the four seasons since, initially as a corner outfielder before moving to first base full-time.
Vaughn is a .253 hitter with a .725 OPS in his MLB career, averaging 18 home runs, 28 doubles, 69 RBI and a 0.3 WAR in 141 games played each year. In 2024, he hit .246 with 19 home runs, 30 doubles, 70 RBI and a .699 OPS.
The White Sox, who finished this past season with a record-breaking 41-121 record, had just four qualified position players end the year with a positive WAR. Vaughn was one of them, even if his WAR was a mere 0.2 across 149 games.
Vaughn is now slated to be Chicago's third-highest-paid player in 2025, trailing only outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. He will be arbitration eligible again next winter, before hitting free agency at the end of 2026.
While Vaughn was once supposed to bridge the gap between eras for the White Sox, their old guard of stars fizzled out surprisingly fast. As a result, Vaughn has been left to shoulder a heavy load for a rebuilding team still looking for answers.
Track all of the arbitration deadline deals across the league HERE.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.