White Sox, Phillies Discussing Potential Garrett Crochet-Alec Bohm Trade
With the winter meetings fast approaching, the trade market it finally starting to take shape around Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet.
According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the White Sox have had “extensive trade talks” with the Philadelphia Phillies surrounding Crochet. The players who would theoretically go back to Chicago in return are third baseman Alec Bohm and top outfield prospect Justin Crawford.
Bohm could soon become expendable in Philadelphia, as the Phillies have been heavily connected to free agents Alex Bregman and Willy Adames.
The same reason the Phillies are looking for an upgrade at third could stand in the way of a Crochet-for-Bohm swap, however. Nightengale noted that the White Sox are concerned about Bohm hitting just four home runs with a .681 OPS in the second half of the 2024 regular season.
Nightengale wrote in his piece that the White Sox would "definitely" trade Crochet this winter, but with additional interest coming in from across the league, they likely won't be forced into accepting a package they don't value. This Phillies still may be able to get a deal done with Bohm, just with more pieces around him – pieces like Crawford.
The 20-year-old outfielder is the No. 3 prospect in Philadelphia's farm system and the No. 53 prospect in all of baseball. Crawford is projected to reach the big leagues in 2026, so Chicago wouldn't have to wait all that long to get value out of that asset.
Bohm would still be the centerpiece of the potential trade, though, considering he is a 28-year-old All-Star with two seasons of team control. Through Aug. 15 this season, Bohm was hitting .297 with 13 home runs, 84 RBI, an .834 OPS and a 3.5 WAR.
Chicago rotated between on Lenyn Sosa, Paul DeJong, Miguel Vargas and Bryan Ramos at third base this year, but DeJong got dealt away at the deadline. Shortstop Nicky Lopez and second baseman Yoan Moncada are both free agents, with Sosa expected to make the move to second in 2025.
Adding Bohm to the mix would settle things down in the White Sox's chaotic infield, on top of providing a respectable veteran bat to a historically horrific lineup. Chicago's only position player who finished 2024 with a WAR over 0.3 was outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who could get traded this offseason as well.
Losing Crochet from their rotation is something it seems the White Sox have made peace with. On the other side of the trade, adding a 25-year-old All-Star to Zach Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suárez would give the Phillies the best five-man rotation in baseball.
Crochet went 6-12 with a 4.1 WAR, 3.58 ERA, 1.068 WHIP and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings this year. Like Bohm, he is under contract for two more years.
