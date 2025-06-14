Garrett Crochet Had Confident Quote on Giving Up Game-Tying Homer to Aaron Judge
Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet threw a gem Friday night at Fenway Park against the New York Yankees.
He pitched 8 1/3 scoreless innings before giving up his only earned run of the night—a solo home run to Aaron Judge to tie the game at one run apiece in the ninth inning. He took Judge to a full count before the Yankees' star took a 99-mph fastball inside way over the Green Monster and out of Fenway.
Before the homer, Crochet struck out Judge in each of his first three at-bats. Crochet had Judge's number this season ahead of the game, too. With the three K's before the ninth-inning homer, he struck out Judge in six straight at-bats to start the year.
Boston's ace pitched into the ninth inning for the first time in his career Friday before he was removed in favor of Aroldis Chapman after the long ball. The Red Sox walked off the Yankees in the bottom of the 10th inning thanks to a single from catcher and former Yankee Carlos Narvaez. Crochet didn't get the win, but he ended the night with seven strikeouts, allowing just one walk and the aforementioned run. After the game, he said he wouldn't change anything with how he went about the final at-bat.
"I'm going to live and die with my best pitch," Crochet said after the game via ESPN. "Whether it be pitch selection or execution, tough way to end it. But overall, I felt really good tonight."
He lowered his ERA to 2.24 on the season and has a league-leading 117 strikeouts. The Red Sox continue their weekend series at Fenway against the American League East-leading Yankees Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. ET.