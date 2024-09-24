Chicago White Sox Pick Up Intriguing Reliever From New York Yankees
The Chicago White Sox have picked up intriguing reliever Ron Marinaccio of waivers from the New York Yankees. He had been designated for assignment recently.
The White Sox announced the move on social media. Reports indicate they sent him to Double-A because the Triple-A season is over. The Double-A Birmingham Barons are still playing in the playoffs.
The 29-year-old Marinaccio has some real skill and could be of value to the White Sox moving forward. He went 1-0 for the Yankees this season with a 3.86 ERA, appearing in 16 games. That said, he appeared in 40 games during the 2022 season, going 1-0 with a 2.05 ERA. In 45 games a season ago, he went 4-5 with a 3.99.
Given where the White Sox are at right now as an organization, it makes sense to just grab guys with intriguing skillsets and see what sticks. Marinaccio could end up as a very high-leverage reliever for the team in 2025.
The White Sox currently have 120 losses, tied with the 1962 Mets for the most losses in a single-season in modern baseball history. With six games left, the White Sox will need to 6-0 to avoid breaking the record, a feat that certainly doesn't seem likely.
Chicago will be back in action on Tuesday night at home against the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Jonathan Cannon gets the ball on the mound. He's 4-10 this season in 21 games. He owns a 4.61 ERA.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.