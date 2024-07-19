Chicago White Sox Release Former All-Star Jared Walsh From Minor League Contract
The Chicago White Sox released first baseman Jared Walsh on Tuesday, according to their official transactions log.
Walsh had been on a minor league contract, spending the past few months with Triple-A Charlotte. The 30-year-old slugger with six seasons of big league experience under his belt joined the organization on May 4.
In his 41 appearances with the Knights, Walsh hit .185 with eight home runs, 17 RBI and a .704 OPS. He racked up 55 strikeouts compared to just 18 walks.
It initially seemed like Walsh could have been a viable contributor for a struggling Chicago squad, given his track record, but instead, he couldn't even earn a promotion back to the majors.
Walsh made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, then really started to catch on in 2020. He hit .293 with nine home runs, 26 RBI, a .971 OPS and a 0.7 WAR during that shortened season, finishing seventh in AL Rookie of the Year voting.
The following year, Walsh was named an All-Star for the first time. He hit .277 with 29 home runs, 98 RBI, an .850 OPS and a 2.8 WAR across 144 games of action.
The 2022 season marked a major step back for Walsh, though, and he opened 2023 on the injured list due to insomnia and headaches. Between those two campaigns, Walsh hit .197 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, a OPS and a -1.6 WAR in 157 games, getting sent down to the minors on multiple occasions.
Los Angeles let Walsh enter free agency in the fall, and he ultimately joined the Texas Rangers ahead of Spring Training as a non-roster invitee. Walsh made Texas' Opening Day roster, as Nathaniel Lowe was out with an oblique injury.
Walsh hit a home run in his first start with the Rangers, sparking a seven-game hitting streak. Through 10 games in 2024, Walsh was batting .314 with an .842 OPS.
From there, however, Walsh recorded just one hit in his next 24 plate appearances. He was designated for assignment when Lowe came off the injured list on April 20.
Now, for the second time in three months and third time in seven months, Walsh has entered free agency.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.