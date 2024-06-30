Chicago White Sox Reportedly Expected to Trade Probable All-Star
According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Chicago White Sox are reportedly expected to trade ace pitcher Garrett Crochet ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
Per Nightengale in his "Sunday Notebook:"
The Chicago White Sox quietly engaged in brief contract extension talks with ace Garrett Crochet, but with no optimism towards reaching an agreement, the White Sox intend to trade him by the July 30 trade deadline.
The White Sox have had 15 teams calling to express interest in Crochet, who is making just $800,000 and is under team control through 2026...
Nightengale also says that the Dodgers made an offer to the White Sox for Crochet, but that Chicago refused.
The left-hander is likely to be the White Sox's lone representative on the American League All-Star team this year, having gone 6-6 thus far with a 3.05 ERA. One of the best strikeout artists in the sport, he's K'd 130 batters in 94.1 innings. That's the most strikeouts in the American League.
The Crochet situation comes with several caveats that make a deal very interesting from Chicago's perspective. First off, the White Sox might be selling high on a pitcher who has an injury history and who has never gone through an entire season as a starting pitcher. However, because of that uncertainty, other teams may be unwilling to meet their demands.
If Chicago saw Crochet get through this season healthy as a starter, they likely could get more by dealing him in the offseason - but there would be half a season less of team control in that scenario, which could lower the return. They also could be risking injury or ineffectiveness over the second half of the season as well, which would hamper a return.
Chris Getz will undoubtedly weigh all of this as he figures out what direction to take the White Sox in next. Chicago enters play on Sunday at 24-61, the worst record in the sport.
